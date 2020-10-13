Cowboys add QB Garrett Gilbert off Browns’ practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to strengthen their depth chart at quarterback following the injury to Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys on Monday signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Gilbert will need to complete a six-day COVID-19 screening process before being cleared to enter the team’s practice facility, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlkin.

Gilbert is a familiar name to many Cowboys fans in Texas. The 29-year-old was a star quarterback at Lake Travis High School in Texas. He then went to play for the Longhorns but left after losing the starting job. Gilbert transferred to SMU, where he played under June Jones.

Gilbert has bounced around the NFL since 2014 and thrown six career passes. He played for Orlando in the AAF and was the league’s passing yardage leader prior to the league’s shutdown.

Gilbert signed with Cleveland last year and has been part of their franchise over the last year and a half. He will join Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci on the Cowboys’ depth chart.