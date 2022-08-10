Browns to start Deshaun Watson despite looming suspension

The Cleveland Browns are preparing as if Deshaun Watson will be playing for them even though he is expected to be suspended.

The Browns on Wednesday announced that Watson will start Friday’s preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will mark Watson’s first game action (pre or regular season) with Cleveland since they acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Though Watson may get some exhibition game experience with his new team, it could be a while before he sees the field in a regular season game.

Watson has a suspension looming and is awaiting a decision from the league regarding his fate.

The NFL’s disciplinary officer suspended Watson six games for under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The league appealed the decision and reportedly is seeking at least a year-long suspension, plus a fine.

Friday’s preseason game could give Browns fans a glimpse of what they can expect once Watson is cleared to play.