NFL seeking 2 things in Deshaun Watson discipline

The NFL has decided to appeal the penalty given to Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson. They are apparently seeking two things with the appeal.

Judge Robinson heard the case as an independent party mutually approved by both the league and NFLPA. She gave Watson a six-game suspension. Either side had 72 hours to appeal the decision, and the NFL on Wednesday filed for an appeal.

The NFL reportedly is seeking to have:

– an indefinite suspension for Watson of at least a year

– to have him fined

I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

Robinson’s discipline did not call for a fine for Watson. Watson’s contract with Cleveland was structured to help him avoid a financial hit in the case of a suspension. Due to his low base salary for 2022, he is only set to lose $345,000 if he is suspended six games. The NFL seems to believe Watson needs to be penalized more financially.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. One of the lawsuits was dropped after a judge’s ruling. Watson settled 23 of the remaining 24 suits. The Houston Texans reached settlements with 30 women who had made accusations against Watson, who was a quarterback for Houston at the time of the alleged misconduct. Watson was investigated by two grand juries in Texas but not charged.