Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted that the Browns had informed him that “my services are no longer desired or needed” and that he was “shocked & disappointed.”

Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter https://t.co/a834Gs3FSU @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 8, 2023

The Browns apparently had reason for acting the way they did.

Kosar placed the first legal bet in the state of Ohio as part of a promotion by placing $19,000 on the Browns to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, which was the big reason the Browns parted ways with him, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The NFL maintains strict rules prohibiting anyone associated with an NFL team to bet on teams they are associated with, which is why Kosar was let go, even though the former quarterback vowed to donate any winnings to charity.

The NFL’s gambling policy is incredibly strict, as one assistant coach found out the hard way recently. Many will sympathize with Kosar here, but he or someone in his orbit probably should have known this could be a problem.

Th make matters worse for Kosar, the Browns lost 28-14 to Pittsburgh on Sunday, so he’s out both the job and the $19,000.