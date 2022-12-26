Report reveals what Miles Austin bet on leading to suspension

The NFL announced last week that New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin had been suspended one season for violating the league’s gambling policy for personnel.

At the time of Austin’s suspension, it was unclear what bet landed him in hot water. He hadn’t bet on NFL games but it was still enough to warrant stiff discipline.

Now the mystery has been solved.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Austin placed a handful of $50 bets on random NBA games. The report adds that Austin didn’t realize he was violating the NFL’s policy, instead thinking he had only been barred from making wagers on NFL games.

Austin’s confusion likely stems from the league’s inconsistent rule. Players are allowed to bet on sports other than football but coaches are not.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley had previously been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. He is likely to return in 2023.

Austin is in his second and final season with the Jets. His contract expires following the 2022 regular season and he’ll now be forced to sit out most of next year pending an appeal, which is ongoing.