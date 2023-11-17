Browns host ex-Super Bowl MVP for QB workout

The Cleveland Browns hosted a former Super Bowl MVP for a workout on Friday.

Joe Flacco was among several veteran players who took part in a quarterback workout with the Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Flacco spent last season with the New York Jets, which was his second stint with the team. The 38-year-old threw for 1,051 yards with 5 touchdowns in 5 games. He said back in September that he is confident he can still help an NFL team and wants to continue playing.

Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. He led the team to a Super Bowl win 10 years ago and was named Super Bowl MVP.

After playing for the Ravens, Flacco spent time mostly as a backup with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jets.

One other notable veteran quarterback pitched his services to the Browns this week, but it does not appear he is in the team’s plans.