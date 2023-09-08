Ex-Super Bowl MVP still hoping to be signed this season

There have been 48 Super Bowl MVP winners in NFL history. One of them is still looking for a job as the 2023 season begins.

Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco remains a free agent as Week 1 action gets underway.

The 38-year-old has been spending his time as a soccer dad of late. But Flacco is adamant that he still has more to offer on the field if there is any team willing to give him another shot.

“Listen, I can still play,” Flacco told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Thursday. “That’s me talking, obviously. I’m hoping that there’s the silver lining that I’m not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody.”

Flacco would have greater financial security if he was already signed on as a team’s backup QB. But he believes his free agent status does offer him the flexibility to potentially await an ideal situation that could offer him playing time.

Injuries are inevitable for all 32 NFL teams. A contending squad with an injured starter for a couple of weeks could potentially bring in someone like Flacco to provide veteran depth at the sport’s most important position.

Flacco has 15 years of NFL experience. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, leading them to a Super Bowl win 10 years ago.

Flacco last played for the New York Jets last season. He threw for 1,051 yards with 5 touchdowns across 5 games with the AFC East squad.