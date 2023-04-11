Browns reportedly have 1 big concern about Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt does not appear to be receiving too much interest in free agency, and we may have an idea why.

Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto answered some fan questions for a mailbag published on Sunday. One of the fans asked Pluto whether the reporter thought the Browns might re-sign Hunt.

Pluto said that Hunt would not be returning to the Browns. He said that Cleveland was concerned that Hunt’s speed was decreasing.

Hunt was looking to be traded prior to last season, but the Browns did not deal him. Then they tried to trade him midseason but found no takers.

Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns last season. His 3.8 yards per carry average was the worst of his career. The 27-year-old back has played six seasons in the league and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2017.

Second-year back Jerome Ford could very well win the No. 2 running back job in Cleveland behind Nick Chubb.