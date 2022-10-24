Report: Browns listening to trade offers for star player

Kareem Hunt has been seeking either a new contract or a trade from the Cleveland Browns since the offseason, and there is a chance the star running back could finally get his wish in the coming days.

The Browns have been entertaining trade offers for Hunt, according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Cleveland fell to 2-5 on the year with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. If they do not feel they will be in the playoff race by the time Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension, there is no real reason for them to keep Hunt.

Hunt signed a two-year extension in 2021 that is worth up to $13.25 million. There are incentives in the contract that are tied to him being on the active roster. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry and has fallen way behind Nick Chubb on the depth chart. Hunt had just 4 yards on five rushing attempts against Baltimore.

There were reports before the start of the season that the Browns had no intention of fulfilling Hunt’s trade request. They may have changed their minds after their rough start to the year.