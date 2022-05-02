 Skip to main content
Browns sign ex-college basketball player as undrafted TE prospect

May 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Marcus Santos-Silva celebrating

Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) reacts after a slam dunk against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams take chances on numerous undrafted free agents following the NFL Draft. Some are more unusual than others, but the Cleveland Browns may take the title for the must unexpected post-draft pickup.

The Browns signed former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva on Monday, listing him as a tight end. Santos-Silva had announced his intention of pursuing a football career after five years of college basketball.

There is precedent for this sort of move succeeding, as Antonio Gates famously paved the way for it. Others have attempted to follow that path, including one former national champion who did it last year.

Santos-Silva was a key reserve for Texas Tech last season, averaging 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game. He has the size to succeed at tight end, though time will tell if he has the blocking or receiving skills to cut it on an NFL roster.

