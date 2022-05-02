Browns sign ex-college basketball player as undrafted TE prospect

NFL teams take chances on numerous undrafted free agents following the NFL Draft. Some are more unusual than others, but the Cleveland Browns may take the title for the must unexpected post-draft pickup.

The Browns signed former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva on Monday, listing him as a tight end. Santos-Silva had announced his intention of pursuing a football career after five years of college basketball.

How about this: The #Browns have signed Texas Tech power forward Marcus Santos-Silva as a tight end. Don't see this one often. He played basketball the last five years in college (3 with VCU, 2 with Texas Tech). He's listed as 6’7” and 250 pounds. pic.twitter.com/JVrDI1Vg2I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2022

There is precedent for this sort of move succeeding, as Antonio Gates famously paved the way for it. Others have attempted to follow that path, including one former national champion who did it last year.

Santos-Silva was a key reserve for Texas Tech last season, averaging 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game. He has the size to succeed at tight end, though time will tell if he has the blocking or receiving skills to cut it on an NFL roster.