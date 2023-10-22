 Skip to main content
Browns bailed out by 2 huge penalties on final drive against Colts

October 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Colts pass interference call

The Cleveland Browns managed a comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but were aided by two major penalties down the stretch.

Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for back-to-back penalties in the final minute of the game that helped the Browns come back from a 38-33 deficit. The first, an illegal contact foul, negated a strip sack and fumble recovery that would have sewn up the game for the Colts.

The second penalty was more controversial. Baker was called for pass interference while defending Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. The two appeared to be hand-fighting, and more relevantly, the pass was well out of the end zone and appeared to be uncatchable.

The second foul set the Browns up with first and goal at the 1-yard line. They wound up need four plays, but finally did punch it in to take the lead in what turned out to be a 39-38 win.

The Colts will no doubt have some major complaints about how the last two minutes of the game were officiated. The game was over without the first one, and the second one set up a much easier conversion for Cleveland.

On the other hand, some would argue the Colts got some breaks from officials in a game earlier this season that also came down to the wire. One could say this is just evening things out.

