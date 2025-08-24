Browns have released one of their quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL since the draft, but they parted ways with an experienced player at the position on Sunday.

Tyler Huntley has been released by the Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move leaves the Browns with four quarterbacks — starter Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Schefter says Cleveland is planning to keep all four on its 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Huntley, 27, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, who initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Huntley appeared in 20 games total with the Ravens and started nine.

Huntley even shockingly made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after starting four games in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. The former Utah star finished with 658 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions that year. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

The Miami Dolphins signed Huntley off of Baltimore’s practice squad early last season, and he made two starts following injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.

Huntley was a long shot to make Cleveland’s roster all along, which is why it was so surprising that head coach Kevin Stefanski let him lead the team in a two-minute drill at the end of Saturday’s preseason game. Sanders seemed frustrated that he was removed from the game, and it is possible that Stefanski was trying to send the rookie a message.