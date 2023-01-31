Unlikely QB added to Pro Bowl roster

Several quarterbacks who were voted to the Pro Bowl will not be able to take part in the event due to injuries and other obligations, and that has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one third-year player.

Tyler Huntley on Tuesday was officially added to the Pro Bowl roster. The Baltimore Ravens star was an alternate and got the nod after Josh Allen backed out with an injury.

Of course, many people are outraged that Huntley made the Pro Bowl. The former Utah star played in just six games this season, mostly in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. Huntley finished the year with 658 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

Jackson was also an alternate along with Huntley, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Huntley is the only player out of that group who finished the season healthy, which is why he is headed to Las Vegas.

So how did this happen? One interesting theory emerged after Huntley was named an alternate. The NFL may need to make some more changes next season as a result.