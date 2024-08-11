Browns reunite with former lineman in trade with NFC team

The Cleveland Browns are hoping that the second time will be the charm with one of their former players.

Cleveland announced on Sunday that they have reunited with center Nick Harris. The Browns are acquiring Harris and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. As part of the deal, Cleveland is sending a 2026 sixth-round pick back to Seattle.

Harris, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Browns in 2020 (No. 160 overall). A two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection at Washington, Harris played three total seasons with Cleveland but struggled with lower-body injuries, including a knee issue that cost him the entire 2022 season.

After signing with the Seahawks this past March, Harris is now back with the Browns like he never left in the first place. He will likely serve as backup center to starter Ethan Pocic and also has experience playing at fullback and on special teams. Harris should continue to provide a bit more stability for a Cleveland offense that may still have some big changes to undergo.