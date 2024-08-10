Amari Cooper posts cryptic message amid Brandon Aiyuk trade buzz

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper seems to be well aware of the trade buzz surrounding his team.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Browns have been widely reported as one of the trade suitors for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Cooper’s name has come up as a likely inclusion in any trade package for Aiyuk should a deal come to fruition.

On Friday, Cooper posted a six-word message on his Instagram story that some felt may be about the trade rumors.

“lol I wouldn’t mind at all,” Cooper’s post read.

Amari Cooper’s latest IG story post… pic.twitter.com/gbhj4kB4QP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 10, 2024

Several fans were convinced that Cooper was talking about the idea of being traded to San Francisco. With Kyle Shanahan at the helm, the 49ers have one of the most stable offenses in the NFL. A veteran like Cooper could turn into a key cog for a 49ers squad expected to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Some other fans believed Cooper was actually referencing the idea of the Browns trading for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who’s been in the middle of his own contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pretty sure this is about the possibility of playing with lamb in Cleveland, it's not happening lol but I think that's what he's referring to! — dieharddawg (@Congo718) August 10, 2024

I hope this is actually for the Ceedee Lamb to the Browns rumor instead! https://t.co/JX1TkiCO7R — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) August 10, 2024

There’s also the possibility that Cooper’s post was about something else entirely. But given the cryptic nature of the post in the midst of several trade rumors, Cooper was likely aware that such a message would cause a stir.

Browns fans hoping for an Aiyuk trade, whether or not such a deal includes Cooper, may very well end up disappointed. The 49ers wide receiver reportedly doesn’t share the same interest in moving to Cleveland.