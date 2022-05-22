Three-time Pro Bowler takes less money to re-sign with Browns

Jadevevon Clowney had one of his best NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns last year, and the veteran defensive lineman wants to keep that going.

Clowney has agreed to return to the Browns on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he turned down bigger offers from other teams to continue playing alongside Myles Garrett.

Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

Clowney, 29, had nine sacks in 14 games with the Browns last season. He battled injuries during brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks prior to that. He was a good fit in Cleveland with Garrett attracting most of the attention, which is likely why he wanted to stay put. It also may have helped that the Browns acquired Deshaun Jackson in a blockbuster deal this offseason.

The Browns were looking thin at defensive tackle with veterans Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson also free agents. They addressed a big need by re-signing Clowney.