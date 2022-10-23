 Skip to main content
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

October 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kevin Stefanski speaks with the media

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday.

According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.

Asked about it in his postgame press conference, coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed the incident as “normal football stuff.”

Obviously, we can only go off what reporters heard and what Stefanski and the Browns say, and things like this are not necessarily unusual. Still, it’s rarely a good sign for a shouting match to get so loud it can be heard through the locker room doors by waiting reporters.

The Browns are understandably frustrated. The expectation was they would challenge for a playoff spot at the very least. They are now 2-5 and face an uphill fight to salvage something from their season, which has gone downhill since one brutal loss in particular.

