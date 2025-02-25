Ravens make first public comments about Justin Tucker allegations

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on Tuesday made his first public comments about the allegations against Justin Tucker.

DeCosta was asked several questions about Tucker during the GM’s media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. He called the sexual misconduct allegations against the kicker “serious and concerning.”

“The allegations are serious and concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning,” DeCosta said. “I think we’re fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we’ll make our decisions based on that.”

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One reporter asked DeCosta about the Ravens having a “zero-tolerance” policy with allegations like the ones against Tucker. DeCosta said every case is different and that the team wants to have all the facts before making a decision.

“I think the biggest thing that we have to do, first of all, is look at every single case differently. There are no absolutes. I think in this case we’re still awaiting as much information as possible,” DeCosta replied. “Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore. I met with the league. I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well. We’ll wait for the details of that investigation and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

GM Eric DeCosta on Justin Tucker: pic.twitter.com/o2qUOnc9ga — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 25, 2025

More than a dozen women who currently work at or used to work at Baltimore-area spas have accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage treatments. Some of the therapists say Tucker intentionally brushed against them with his exposed penis. Others say the seven-time Pro Bowl kicker made them so uncomfortable that they cut sessions short and/or refused to work with him again.

The initial allegations were made against Tucker in a story that was published last month, but more women have since come forward. You can read those details here.

All of the accusations against Tucker date between 2012 and 2016. Tucker joined the Ravens as a rookie in 2012. Tucker has vehemently denied the allegations.

Tucker just finished his 13th NFL season, all of which have been spent with Baltimore. Though he is coming off an uncharacteristically rough year, he is still regarded as one of the best kickers in league history.