Browns sign former first-round pick for quarterback depth

The Cleveland Browns have added another quarterback to their roster.

Cleveland on Thursday signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal.

The news comes the same day the Browns worked out both Rosen and A.J. McCarron.

Cleveland is likely anticipating a significant suspension coming for Deshaun Watson. They have plans to use Jacoby Brissett as their starter in place of a suspended Watson. In addition to Brissett, the Browns have Josh Dobbs on the roster.

Rosen may be a decent option as a third-string QB. But he has proven since being drafted No. 10 overall by Arizona in 2018 that he doesn’t do much good for an offense when he sees playing time.

The last two seasons where Rosen has seen action, he has thrown one touchdown and seven interceptions. As a rookie with the Cardinals, Rosen threw 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.