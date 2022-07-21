Report: Browns work out 2 former college star QBs

The Cleveland Browns are in need of depth at the quarterback position in case Deshaun Watson is suspended, and they hosted two well-known veterans on Thursday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns held workouts with Josh Rosen and AJ McCarron. They also hosted some other veterans as they await a decision on a potential suspension for Watson.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA, signed with the Atlanta Falcons prior to last season after — coincidentally — McCarron suffered a season-ending injury. Rosen spent the year as Matt Ryan’s primary backup.

McCarron was placed on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in the Falcons’ second preseason game. The former Alabama star has an interesting history with the Browns. Cleveland tried to trade for him in 2017 but botched the paperwork. There was talk that the deal may have been sabotaged after an internal disagreement.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for the Browns in Week 1 if Watson is suspended. There was some talk about Cleveland potentially trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, but that sounds unlikely.