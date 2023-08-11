Kareem Hunt lands new visit with playoff contender

The hunt to sign Kareem Hunt is still wide open.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday that the free agent running back Hunt is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings. A former NFL rushing yards leader, Hunt is still unsigned as the preseason is about to begin.

Hunt, 28, has visited with multiple other NFL teams in recent days, but his free agency recently took an interesting twist. As a member of the Cleveland Browns last season, the former Pro Bowler Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns (adding another 210 yards and a TD as a pass-catcher).

The Vikings, who won the NFC North title in 2022, look plenty different now at running back after releasing longtime backfield star Dalvin Cook this offseason. Alexander Mattison should be a very capable No. 1 back, but Hunt may still fit in like a glove as the change-of-pace option. Minnesota recently added another noteworthy skill player in free agency as well.