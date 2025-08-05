Browns sign former Pro Bowl QB amid rash of injuries

The Cleveland Browns are turning to the gospel of Snoop amid their mild injury crisis.

Cleveland is signing veteran quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday. Huntley now reunites with the Browns after spending time in 2024 on their offseason roster.

The Browns are currently battling a wave of injuries to their quarterback depth chart. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders is nursing a shoulder issue.

Huntley, the 27-year-old former Pro Bowler, is an ideal veteran arm to help provide reps for the Browns while the rest of the QB room gets healthy. He has made 14 total starts in his NFL career, even drawing a start during the postseason for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 campaign when Lamar Jackson was injured.

Cleveland has one of the more intriguing QB races of 2025, and it really looks like it is anybody’s job to win at this point. We heard earlier this week though that a strong favorite was potentially emerging after the first 10 days of training camp for the Browns.

It is unclear if the former undrafted player Huntley, who was with the Miami Dolphins last season and made five total starts for them, will be able to stick around in Cleveland after the other four QBs on the roster are all healthy again. But opportunity is now knocking for Huntley, and he will be getting his chance to audition for a spot on the Browns’ 53-man final roster (which is due out later this month).