Browns visiting with familiar name amid Nick Chubb injury

The season-ending injury to Nick Chubb is taking the Cleveland Browns into very familiar territory.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Browns are visiting with veteran running back Kareem Hunt. The move comes after their RB starter Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury on a gruesome play during “Monday Night Football” this week (video here).

The visit with Hunt was what many were already expecting in the wake of the Chubb news. The former NFL rushing leader Hunt, still only 28, spent the previous four seasons as a backup and change-of-pace option to Chubb in Cleveland. While the Browns opted not to bring Hunt back this offseason, pivoting back to a player who already has all the familiarity in the world with their offense makes too much sense given the sudden need.

For the time being, second-year back Jerome Ford, who posted 106 rushing yards on 16 carries in relief of Chubb on Monday, is the current RB1 for the Browns. But a reunion with Hunt, who had interest from multiple other teams in recent months, could ultimately be inevitable for Cleveland.