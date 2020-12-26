Browns to be without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins against Jets

The Cleveland Browns will be without nearly all of their wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the COVID/Reserve list Saturday hours after it was reported that a Cleveland player had tested positive for the virus. The Browns also announced that nearly all of their receivers will not be eligible for the game.

The Browns placed Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge on the COVID list because they were deemed high-risk contacts. Those are their four leading receivers. Landry and Higgins are the top two Browns players in receiving yardage.

Receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies were elevated from the practice squad.

The positive test has had widespread implications for the Browns and their plans for Sunday’s game. For now, they still plan to play. If they do, though, they’ll be significantly shorthanded.