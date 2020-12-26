Cleveland Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns are taking numerous precautions following a positive COVID-19 test for one of their players.

The Browns announced on Saturday that they were closing their team facility. They also delayed their flight to New Jersey so they could conduct contact tracing.

Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/eAJMHw1hj4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

The Browns are scheduled to play at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday at the New York Jets.

Cleveland is 10-4 this season and hoping to clinch a playoff berth in a tough and competitive AFC. A win over the Jets and a loss by the Colts, Dolphins or Ravens would allow Cleveland to make the postseason. But first they will do their best to ensure their franchise avoids any spread of COVID-19.