Video: Tom Brady, Chris Jones get into heated exchange

Tom Brady is not exactly known for getting in the faces of opponents and jawing at them, but Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones seems to bring that out of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady and Jones got into a heated exchange during the second half of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trash talking led to some shoving among other players.

Tom Brady and Chris Jones exchanging some words pic.twitter.com/5QiSBJCLGN — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2020

That may not have seemed like much, and on the surface it wasn’t. Neither player was flagged and the situation didn’t escalate. What makes it noteworthy is that Brady and Jones have a history of butting heads — literally.

Brady and Chris Jones did the exact same thing last year. Jones loves trash talking. pic.twitter.com/Zk1Xo7nYsw — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2020

We’ve seen plenty of examples of Brady’s temper over the years, but trading four-letter words with Jones seems to be a theme for him.