Bruce Arians defends his comments about Tom Brady

Bruce Arians defended his comments about Tom Brady after last week’s loss that many took as criticism of the quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Arians was critical of Brady, saying the quarterback made bad reads and missed passes.

The comments led to questions about whether Arians and Brady are getting along well. The Bucs head coach defended himself and his relationship with Brady.

During the Bucs’ Week 12 game against Kansas City on Sunday, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson shared some details about what Arians and Brady told her during conversations they had during the week.

Wolfson said Arians told her that “it’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” regarding his comments about Brady.

Wolfson further shared that “Tom Brady told us he needs to be better.”

Both men reportedly told Wolfson that their “relationship is a good one.”

These are all positive signs if you’re a Bucs fan. The team lost the game and then you had people saying Arians isn’t the right coach for Brady. At least publicly the two men are saying the opposite.