Bruce Arians lays out expectations for Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Antonio Brown from the reserve/suspended list on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play in a big game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown could be in line for a significant role right out of the gate, but head coach Bruce Arians insists there is no set plan for the veteran receiver.

Arians told reporters on Tuesday that he is unsure of how may snaps Brown will play against New Orleans. He did, however, indicate Brown’s role could be a bit limited.

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown’s role Sunday night vs. Saints: “He’ll have his role – it could be 10 plays [or] it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Arians also spoke about how he anticipates Brown helping Tampa Bay’s offense.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown can help with "Just being an explosive player with the ball in his hands…'' He will find out what role he may have in the game. Wednesday's practice will be a walk-through. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 3, 2020

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is out nursing a broken finger, so there’s a chance Brown could see plenty of targets if Godwin doesn’t play. It should also help Brown that Brady was clearly one of the driving forces behind the team signing the Pro Bowler. Brady will almost certainly want Brown to be involved early and often.