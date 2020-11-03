 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 3, 2020

Bruce Arians lays out expectations for Antonio Brown

November 3, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Antonio brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Antonio Brown from the reserve/suspended list on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play in a big game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown could be in line for a significant role right out of the gate, but head coach Bruce Arians insists there is no set plan for the veteran receiver.

Arians told reporters on Tuesday that he is unsure of how may snaps Brown will play against New Orleans. He did, however, indicate Brown’s role could be a bit limited.

Arians also spoke about how he anticipates Brown helping Tampa Bay’s offense.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is out nursing a broken finger, so there’s a chance Brown could see plenty of targets if Godwin doesn’t play. It should also help Brown that Brady was clearly one of the driving forces behind the team signing the Pro Bowler. Brady will almost certainly want Brown to be involved early and often.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus