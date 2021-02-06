Bruce Arians has funny take on Super Bowl motivational speeches

Don’t count on Bruce Arians delivering some big motivational speech to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Arians said Saturday he planned a brief chat with his players on Saturday night ahead of the game, but won’t be giving a big, dramatic address. He also doesn’t really get why anyone would need one.

“No, like I told them, if you need a speech to get fired up to play football, you’re in the wrong game,” Arians said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “I have to laugh when people bring in speakers and stuff. I don’t know the message they’re going to bring. There’s only one voice in this one.”

Honestly, Arians is probably right. Sports movies love to depict that big, dramatic moment when a coach inspires his team to come roaring out of the locker room to seize the championship. The reality is quite different. Plus, can you imagine Arians, about to coach in his first Super Bowl as a head coach, trying to hype up six-time champion Tom Brady?

Arians has taken a relaxed but blunt approach when it comes to keeping his team focused and loose. So far, it certainly seems to be working.