Bruce Arians has funny quote about keeping Buccaneers focused

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl, but don’t tell that to Bruce Arians.

The Buccaneers coach made clear Wednesday that he wants his team focused on the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. He also warned of the consequences if that focus slips.

“We don’t play that game this week. That’s the message to everybody,” Arians said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “We play the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your a– beat and you’ll be packing your bags on Monday.”

It’s not a bad point, and one can understand why Arians wants his team focused. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take them apart if they’re anything less.

Fortunately, lack of focus isn’t really something the Buccaneers would have to worry about with this guy as their quarterback.