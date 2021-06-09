Bruce Arians gives hint about how long he will coach

Bruce Arians is one of the oldest coaches in the NFL, and many have speculated that he will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for as long as Tom Brady chooses to play. However, Arians says his coaching future is not necessarily tied to Brady’s career.

Arians, who signed a new contract with the Bucs this week, was asked on Wednesday if he wants to coach for as long as Brady plays. He said he might stick around longer.

Bruce Arians was asked if he wants to coach as long as Tom Brady plans on playing, Arians said … “Maybe longer.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 9, 2021

Arians is 68. It looked like his coaching career might have been over when he left the Arizona Cardinals following the 2017 season, but you can understand why he feels rejuvenated.

No one really knows how long Brady plans to play. What we do know is that the Bucs brought back all 22 of their starters this year, which is something a Super Bowl champion has never done in the salary cap era. They are committed to keeping their current core together, and Arians is a big part of it. He can probably stay as long as he’d like.

