Bruce Arians regrets Mike Evans’ Week 1 usage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense was not a finished product in Week 1, and even coach Bruce Arians feels the need to improve.

Arians admitted Tuesday that he should have done more to get wide receiver Mike Evans involved in the offense.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, on his weekly radio show, says they should’ve moved Mike Evans around vs the Saints instead of keeping him outside and lamented only targeting him four times. Says he feels bad if Evans has less than 10 targets in any game. Evans had 1 catch for 4 yards. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 15, 2020

Evans was iffy for the game due to a hamstring injury. There were some assumptions that that had something to do with his lack of targets. Apparently it was simply a case of poor gameplanning on Arians’ part.

Arians wasn’t shy about calling out his star players after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints. It’s clear that he holds himself to the same standard.