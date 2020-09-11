Mike Evans doubtful for season opener with hamstring injury

NFL fans are excited to see what Tom Brady and Mike Evans can accomplish together in Tampa Bay this season, but they may have to wait until at least Week 2 for that.

Evans has been battling a hamstring injury this week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Players with the “doubtful” tag almost never play, so Evans will likely miss the game.

Evans is an important piece of what is expected to be a high-powered offense for the Buccaneers this season. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first six NFL seasons. The former Texas A&M star has 48 career touchdowns and is one of the best deep threats in the NFL.

After the Bucs signed Brady, Evans gushed about the addition of the six-time Super Bowl champion while playing video games. He has since called Brady a “franchise-changer” and said he expects the 43-year-old to make a massive difference in Tampa.

If Evans is held out on Sunday, the Bucs may have to rely more heavily on Chris Godwin and their tight end tandem of Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.