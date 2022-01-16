Video: Bruce Arians smacks Buccaneers player in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.

Bruce Arians is NOT happy 😳pic.twitter.com/H5Goxcee7S — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

Some people are bothered when they see a head coach hit one of his own players in the helmet, even during the heat of a game. The timing is also interesting considering Arians’ recent back-and-forth with Antonio Brown’s camp.

Adams didn’t end up getting flagged, so for Arians, the ends justify the means. Ultimately, nobody involved is likely to dwell on this for very long.