Antonio Brown’s agent accuses Bruce Arians of ‘degrading’ treatment

January 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they terminated Antonio Brown’s contract after he refused to cooperate with the team’s attempts to have him seen by a doctor. As expected, Brown’s agent says that is not at all what happened.

Sean Burstyn, who represents Brown, sent a series of tweets on Sunday accusing the Bucs of intentionally scheduling a doctor’s appointment that they knew Brown would miss. The goal, Burstyn says, was concocting a “bogus scheme to engineer a way to cut AB.”

Burstyn says the Buccaneers needed to find a way to finagle out of head coach Bruce Arians cutting Brown in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. He called the coach’s treatment of brown “degrading” and “inhumane.”

Arians admits that he kicked Brown off the sideline. However, he says Brown’s ankle injury had nothing to do with it. According to Arians, Brown was upset that he wasn’t getting the ball enough and refused to go into the game because of it. Arians explained his full side of the story earlier this week.

Burstyn says Brown is planning to take legal action against the Bucs. Even if the former Pro Bowler wins a grievance, it won’t change the way people view his surreal mid-game meltdown.

