Bruce Arians shows off tattoo he got to commemorate Super Bowl win

Bruce Arians said he would get a tattoo if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, and the head coach proved on Tuesday that he is a man of his word.

Arians got a tattoo on his back that features the Bucs team logo, the Super Bowl LV logo and the 31-9 score from the big game. He showed off the new ink on his Twitter account.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Anyone who knows Arians knows he is a man of his word. He openly said after the season that the Bucs were going to re-sign all of their key players and keep their championship core together, and that is exactly what they have done.

Few coaches in NFL history have been more enthusiastic about winning a championship than Arians. We saw that with the epic speech he delivered at the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade, which you can see here.