Video: Bruce Arians gives epic victory speech at Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade

It’s safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent Wednesday making the most of their Super Bowl championship.

One of the highlights of the day’s Super Bowl parade came late on, when coach Bruce Arians addressed the crowd. Holding a beer, Arians treated the audience to a profanity-laced speech in which he trolled the Kansas City Chiefs’ “run it back” slogan and swore so much that the live broadcast had to cut away.

Arians was not done, interrupting speeches from his players to proclaim that impending free agents Lavonte David and Chris Godwin would not be leaving. Arians told David “your a– ain’t going nowhere,” and essentially said the same to Godwin.

Arians had it together more than some memorable parade speeches we’ve seen in the past. If nothing else, it made for hilarious and somewhat awkward television. Plus, he seemed to be holding up better than this guy.

