Bruce Arians responds to concerns about Tom Brady relationship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has not hesitated to call out Tom Brady publicly so far this season. According to the coach, that’s not a sign of a poor relationship.

Arians said Wednesday that he and Brady are “fine,” and dismissed any other opinions about how well the two get along.

Bruce Arians: "Tom and I are fine, I really don't care what other people think." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 16, 2020

Some were surprised by just how blunt Arians was in criticizing Brady after the team’s Week 1 loss to New Orleans. It’s not something we’re accustomed to hearing from Brady’s coaches, though it sounds like it’s happened plenty in private.

Brady can handle the criticism. Arians just has to be careful that he doesn’t run into the same issues Bill Belichick did.

