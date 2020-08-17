Tom Brady responds to Bruce Arians cussing him out

Tom Brady had an easygoing response to Bruce Arians saying he cusses out the quarterback.

Last week, Arians tried to prove a point that he holds all his players accountable. He told reporters that despite being a famous franchise quarterback, Brady gets cussed out like everyone else.

ESPN’s SportsCenter Twitter account shared a graphic of the quote on Sunday, and Brady responded by saying he was “used to it!”

Brady comes from New England, where Bill Belichick was known to be tough on players — especially his stars. That probably is what Brady was talking about when he said he was used to it. Either that, or he’s used to hearing it around the house from his wife, but we doubt he would put Gisele on blast like that.

Brady is entering his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be playing for a new team and head coach after 20 seasons with the Patriots. This will be Arians’ second season with the Bucs, though he has plenty of experience coaching accomplished veterans from his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

