Bruce Arians offered Tom Brady special privileges for OTAs

Tom Brady is one of several veteran players who are pushing for significant changes to the NFL’s offseason workout schedule, and Bruce Arians clearly wants to keep his star quarterback happy.

Players from the Buccaneers and several other teams issued statements last month saying they will not participate in voluntarily in-person workouts at their teams’ facilities. Despite that, Brady has posted several photos on social media of himself working out with teammates recently. Apparently Arians and the Bucs have worked out their own agreement with players.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers made an agreement with players that shortened OTAs to six workouts. Arians also offered Brady a chance to use the team’s facility to throw to teammates without coaches present, though Brady has declined to this point.

Brady reportedly delivered an intense speech on an open NFLPA call earlier this month urging players hold their ground in pursuit of less intense offseason workouts. Brady noted that the NFL is the only professional league with very competitive offseason workouts. Players feel last year’s relaxed schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved some aspects of organized team activities are not necessary.

The counterargument is that younger players use offseason workouts to compete for roster spots. Even Arians suggested last year that he believes the push to eliminate OTAs is partly driven by veteran players who are afraid to lose their jobs.

Brady certainly is not alone, as other star quarterbacks are also skipping voluntary OTAs while the NFL spars with the NFLPA. One of them, however, probably would not have shown up either way.