Here is why Aaron Rodgers did not report to OTAs with Packers

Aaron Rodgers was not among the Green Bay Packers players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities, but his discontent with the franchise may not be the only reason he was absent.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Rodgers and other veteran Packers players did not plan to report as the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to spar over what this portion of the offseason should look like.

“Really, it’s simple: Veteran players learned last year, because the pandemic made all of the spring virtual, the benefit taking some miles off their legs could bring,” Breer wrote in his weekly column. “And that, along with the actual injuries previously suffered in spring camps, made it so talks that started out as centered on 2021 COVID-19 protocols naturally dovetailed into players’ wanting some level of permanent reform.”

Russell Wilson is another veteran player who is not planning to show up to OTAs just yet. Like Rodgers and the Packers, Wilson has had some issues with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Breer said he expects Wilson to report to Seattle if and when some of the issues are settled between the NFL and NFLPA, but there is less certainty surrounding Rodgers’ situation.

Rodgers is one of 19 Packers players who have an offseason workout bonus in their contract. However, he has already given up that $500,000 by missing Phase One and Phase Two of the offseason program. He would be subject to another fine of $93,085 if he does not report to minicamp next month.

While Rodgers may have been planning to skip OTAs regardless of his personal situation, it is obviously a factor. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the reigning MVP has been a regular participant in offseason workouts throughout his career.

There was a report last week that may have made Packers fans feel a bit more optimistic, but it doesn’t sound like Rodgers is anywhere close to committing to the team for 2021.