Hall of Famer’s legendary Halloween QB graveyard setup is going viral

Bruce Smith is one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history. The 58-year-old made 11 Pro Bowls, was a two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, and he is in the Hall of Fame. And his Halloween setup is nearly as legendary as his playing career.

Smith was inspired by Myles Garrett to create a graveyard in his front lawn. The graveyard has tombstones for all of the quarterbacks Smith sacked during his career. The video featuring Smith’s Halloween setup went viral this week.

Bruce Smith is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RbcVqX2jui — Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) October 26, 2021

The former Buffalo Bills legend addressed his video to Myles Garrett, who inspired Smith to respond with his own version.

“Myles, I was inspired by your graveyard. But here’s what a real graveyard looks like,” Smith said in the video.

Fellow Hall of Famers like John Elway and Steve Young are among the tombstones listed. Smith racked up multiple bodies during his 19-year playing career. He had 200 sacks over 279 games.

“To (Garrett) and all my fellow pass rushers, keep hunting,” Smith said to conclude the video.

Garrett is in his fifth season and has 52 sacks, so he’s about a quarter of the way to Smith.

Here’s what Garrett’s graveyard looks like for comparison.

Garrett was upset with some criticism he received from Smith upon being drafted in 2017. It looks like Smith is trying to continue inspiring the Browns star.