Myles Garrett decorates yard with QB gravestones for Halloween

Myles Garrett is known for haunting opposing quarterbacks, and the Cleveland Browns star decided to make that the theme of his Halloween decorations this year.

Garrett decorated his front yard at his Cleveland-area home with several tombstones featuring the names of NFL quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Ben Roethlisberger, Mac Jones and many others are featured in the graveyard.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

It’s no surprise Fields has a spot in the QB cemetery, as we all remember how Garrett terrorized the rookie in his first NFL start a few weeks ago.

Of course, Garrett’s decorations led to some jokes about how he once tried to actually kill an opposing quarterback. It doesn’t look like that QB got a tombstone.