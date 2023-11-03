Brutal angle of George Pickens’ failed TD catch goes viral

George Pickens has made some impressive catches for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. However, one play Thursday won’t be going on any of his highlight reels.

The Steelers were facing 3rd-and-3 in the red zone while trailing 13-10 to the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pickens caught what was momentarily a go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, the six points were wiped away after referees determined the Steelers wide receiver failed to establish his left foot inbounds first.

George Pickens sheeshpic.twitter.com/61SxHE7joV — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 3, 2023

The Steelers ended up kicking a field goal to tie the game instead.

In live action, the uncontested catch appeared to be a sure thing. Most NFL wide receivers have mastered the art of dragging their toes inbound for tight grabs. But Pickens’ momentum carried him too far toward the sideline.

The overturned TD was not Pickens’ only highlight play Thursday that didn’t count. He also made a pretty cool one-handed grab on a Will Levis pass that went out of bounds.

George Pickens so casual with the snag 😂#TENvsPIT on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq pic.twitter.com/cjp4N9SsVP — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2023

Pickens entered the contest with 28 receptions for 522 yards with 3 touchdowns. He leads the Steelers in all categories.