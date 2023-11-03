 Skip to main content
Brutal angle of George Pickens’ failed TD catch goes viral

November 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' incomplete touchdown catch

George Pickens has made some impressive catches for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. However, one play Thursday won’t be going on any of his highlight reels.

The Steelers were facing 3rd-and-3 in the red zone while trailing 13-10 to the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pickens caught what was momentarily a go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, the six points were wiped away after referees determined the Steelers wide receiver failed to establish his left foot inbounds first.

The Steelers ended up kicking a field goal to tie the game instead.

In live action, the uncontested catch appeared to be a sure thing. Most NFL wide receivers have mastered the art of dragging their toes inbound for tight grabs. But Pickens’ momentum carried him too far toward the sideline.

The overturned TD was not Pickens’ only highlight play Thursday that didn’t count. He also made a pretty cool one-handed grab on a Will Levis pass that went out of bounds.

Pickens entered the contest with 28 receptions for 522 yards with 3 touchdowns. He leads the Steelers in all categories.

George Pickens
