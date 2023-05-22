Bryce Young discusses what he learned from chat with Tom Brady

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young got the chance to have a private lunch with Tom Brady over the weekend, and it seems to have done him a world of good.

Young was one of a select few rookie quarterbacks who met with Brady as part of a special lunch that also included Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. On Monday, Young was asked about the lunch, and hinted that he had taken quite a bit away from it.

“Yeah, there were a lot of gems, a lot of nuggets that I was able to take away,” Young said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I was able to ask him some questions about his career, kind of his mindset going towards it. And for me, obviously being a young quarterback, I wanted to know things that he wishes he knew at this age, things that he felt like were key for him to have success. I think that’s something that’s pretty invaluable.”

We saw a hint of the advice Brady offered to the quarterbacks in one video, but it’s clear that much more was said in private. CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis were also in attendance for the event.

Young is different from Brady in many ways, including being the first overall pick in the draft. Still, he has his critics, so the experience was probably enlightening for him.