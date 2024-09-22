Bryce Young receiving trade interest around NFL

The Carolina Panthers took the big step of benching Bryce Young after just two games this season. Teams around the league reportedly believe it’s just a matter of time before the quarterback is traded — and they have interest in a potential deal for the former No. 1 pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that “several teams” have shown interest in a trade for Young.

According to Schefter, teams have contacted the Panthers about a potential Young trade, while other teams have at least considered the possibility of attempting to trade for him. Schefter says a trade of Young would most likely come in the offseason.

The Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick last year. He has gone 2-16 as a starter, though he hasn’t exactly been placed in a good situation. The Panthers fired several coaches during Young’s rookie season and then brought in a new head coach this year. They also didn’t let Young work through his struggles this season and instead decided to bench him after just two games.

Many people feel that impatience has marked David Tepper’s tenure as the Panthers’ owner. The success of 2023 No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud juxtaposed against the struggles for Young has likely been driving the owner’s handling of Young.