Bryon Jones causes scuffle against Raiders with special teams penalty

Byron Jones caused a scuffle early in his Miami Dolphins’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders punted and Zay Jones chased the ball down to the Miami 1. He had it marked down near the goal line, and that’s when Byron started messing around. Byron Jones tried to pull Zay into the end zone. Then Byron started shoving some Raiders players:

Byron Jones with a boneheaded play to to make a bad situation worse pic.twitter.com/CkaJPje6AP — FinCuts (@FinCuts) September 26, 2021

Byron got called for a penalty, but it barely cost the Dolphins since they were already at the 1.

Miami got off to a 14-0 lead early against the Raiders. But they started to give some of it back with a dumb playcall.