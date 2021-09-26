Video: Dolphins give up safety thanks to incredibly dumb playcall

The Miami Dolphins were thoroughly punished for getting a bit too cute at their own goal line during Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins had to start a drive from their own one-yard line late in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. In many situations like that, the offense will call a run just to try to get a couple yards and give the quarterback some breathing room.

Not the Dolphins. Instead, the offense attempted a bubble pass to Jaylen Waddle in their own end zone. That went incredibly poorly, as the Raiders were all over it and turned it into two points.

The #Dolphins throw a bubble pass inside their own endzone – resulted in a Safety, not sure I've ever seen something like this.pic.twitter.com/Dp5AKFO7VC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2021

Maybe the Dolphins thought they could catch the Raiders off guard. That obviously did not happen, and the play ends up looking totally ridiculous.

A lot of the time we see plays blown up when they’re a bit too cute or clever. This definitely falls into that category. Just run it up the gut.