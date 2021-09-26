 Skip to main content
Video: Dolphins give up safety thanks to incredibly dumb playcall

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dolphins bubble safety

The Miami Dolphins were thoroughly punished for getting a bit too cute at their own goal line during Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins had to start a drive from their own one-yard line late in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. In many situations like that, the offense will call a run just to try to get a couple yards and give the quarterback some breathing room.

Not the Dolphins. Instead, the offense attempted a bubble pass to Jaylen Waddle in their own end zone. That went incredibly poorly, as the Raiders were all over it and turned it into two points.

Maybe the Dolphins thought they could catch the Raiders off guard. That obviously did not happen, and the play ends up looking totally ridiculous.

A lot of the time we see plays blown up when they’re a bit too cute or clever. This definitely falls into that category. Just run it up the gut.

