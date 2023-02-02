Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was discussing the situation during an appearance with Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday night. Van Pelt said that Brady’s retirement opens up a quarterback spot for the Bucs. That’s when Darlington mentioned the player Tampa Bay likes.

“Not to get crazy here, but they do like what they’ve seen from Kyle Trask,” Darlington said.

Trask was a second-round pick by the Bucs in 2021, No. 64 overall. Blaine Gabbert was ahead of him on the team’s depth chart during 2022. Trask did dress for the Bucs’ Week 18 game and went 3/9 for 23 yards against Atlanta. Those were the only passes he’s thrown in a game for the Bucs since being drafted.

The Bucs offered praise for Trask after he was drafted.

Gabbert is set to be a free agent, so he would have to be re-signed by Tampa Bay in order to return to the team. Trask is still under the team’s control for the next two seasons. He could factor into the team’s QB competition for next season.