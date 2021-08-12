Tom Brady offers big endorsement for rookie QB Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a second-round draft pick on quarterback Kyle Trask, giving him the chance to work under Tom Brady. So far, Brady likes what he sees.

Brady praised Trask’s effort so far in training camp, praising the rookie’s work ethic and suggesting that it would be key to his development as an NFL quarterback.

“Kyle’s done a great job from the day that he got here. He’s a very hard worker,” Brady said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Kyle’s out here early, stays late, works with the younger guys. All the things you’re really looking for in a young player. This has got to be a huge priority in your life if you want to be doing this job for a long time — you’ve got to make it a huge priority. You really don’t know what you don’t know at this point, when you’re one year in or two years in or three years in or five years in. As somebody who’s 22 years in, what I knew at five years in is very different from what I knew at 10, and very different from what I know now.”

Trask has won strong reviews from his coach so far as well. Whether or not he ends up being Brady’s successor certainly remains to be seen, but so far, he’s winning plaudits from all the right people.